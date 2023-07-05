Forest Green appoint first female manager in English men's football history as Hannah Dingley replaces Duncan Ferguson

Hannah Dingley has made history after being named boss of Forest Green Rovers, becoming the first female to manage a men's professional team.

WHAT HAPPENED? Dingley has been named Forest Green Rovers caretaker manager after Duncan Ferguson was sacked after just six months in charge of the League Two side. The 39-year-old previously worked as the head of the club's academy but now becomes the first female to take charge of a senior professional men's team in England and could not be happier.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm really excited for this next step of my career. Pre-season has just begun, and the full season kicks off very soon," said Dingley. "It's an exciting time in football. I am grateful for the opportunity to step up and lead such a progressive and forward-thinking club."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Forest Green Rovers chairman Dale Vince said appointing Dingley was an easy decision to make after her good work with the academy.

"Hannah was the natural choice for us to be first team interim Head Coach - she's done a fantastic job leading our academy and is well aligned with the values of the club," he said. "It's perhaps telling for the men's game that in making this appointment on merit, we'll break new ground - and Hannah will be the first female head coach in English [men's] football."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ferguson managed just one win during his stint in charge as Forest Green were relegated from League One last season. Dingley will now take over preparations for the new campaign and will be in the dugout for a pre-season friendly against Melksham Town on Wednesday. Forest Green's decision to hand the role to Dingley is a ground-breaking move and the new coach will be hoping she can take charge on a permanent basis.

WHAT NEXT FOR FOREST GREEN? Rovers take on Melksham on Wednesday and then face further pre-season friendlies against Coventry, Everton's Under-21s and Plymouth. The team's first League Two game of the season is against Salford on August 5 at the New Lawn.