Football must 'reboot' and accept change amid Super League talk, says Real Madrid supremo Perez

The Bernabeu boss claims fans are suffering from the game being played to saturation levels and wants to see fewer, more high-quality matches

president Florentino Perez believes that football must embrace the prospect of a European .

With many of the continent’s leading divisions dominated by one or a handful teams, there are serious concerns about the long-term viability of domestic football, particularly in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic which has ravaged finances for many sides.

Perez says that a Super League, in which all of the game’s biggest sides would compete, is the natural solution and one that should be given serious consideration.

“Nothing will be like it was before. The pandemic obliges us to make football more competitive. We must innovate and look for formulas to ensure football remains attractive,” he told Real Madrid’s general assembly.

“Real Madrid played a part in the foundation of FIFA and the European Cup and the current model needs a reboot, as the impact of Covid-19 has demonstrated. Football needs new momentum and Real Madrid will be right there at the heart of it.”

Perez wants to see fewer matches on the calendar, which should allow a higher quality of football on display.

“Everyone is advocating reform in world football. There is over saturation and fans, who are the most important ones, are suffering,” Perez said. “There's also consequences for footballers with injuries. Football's reform cannot wait. The biggest clubs in Europe have millions of fans and they cannot turn their back on them.”

Madrid are the most successful side ever on the European stage, having won the continental cup on a record 13 occasions, including three times under Zidane from 2016 to 2018.

However, they presently find themselves third in , three points behind leaders , albeit having played one game more.

On Sunday, Zinedine Zidane’s side will face as they attempt to close the gap.

After a slow start to the season, Madrid have won their last three matches, including a derby success over Atletico. Meanwhile, they made progress to the knockout stages of the , doing so on the final matchday with a 2-0 victory over . They will face side in the round of 16.