'Football is brutal!' - Man Utd's incredible late comeback win leaves Brentford boss Thomas Frank astounded

Thomas Frank lamented the "brutal" nature of football after Manchester United scored two late goals to beat his Brentford side.

WHAT HAPPENED? Brentford looked set to inflict a third-straight home defeat on United having led for over an hour thanks to Mathias Jensen's first-half strike. However, substitute Scott McTominay rescued Erik ten Hag's side with two injury time goals to secure a 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Football is brutal in moments like this," Brentford boss Frank said to Premier League Productions. "I think we did so many things right, coming here to Old Trafford, almost perfect first half, pressed high, good on the counter and well-deserved lead.

"Of course second half you know you will be put under pressure here. I actually felt like we defended it very well, and didn't give any big chances away... well until the third minute of injury time. Then of course to lose the game is even more brutal. At least a draw was probably a fairer reflection."

When asked to explain how Brentford conceded twice in injury time, Frank said: "The beauty of the game of football. The ball dropped in the right areas for them, that's it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brentford are now winless in six Premier League games, and have won none of their last eight matches in all competitions inside 90 minutes. For United, McTominay's solo rescue job should slightly ease the pressure on Ten Hag.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRENTFORD?: Brentford will host Burnley after the international break, just over two months since their last league win. The Bees have taken just seven points from eight matches this season and find themselves 14th in the Premier League table.