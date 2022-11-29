Foden in line to start for England against Wales as Henderson comes in - but for Mount, not Bellingham
- Man City star has seen limited game time
- Henderson also due to step in
- Three Lions taking aim at last-16 spot
WHAT'S HAPPENING? The Manchester City playmaker has been restricted to just 19 minutes of action against Iran in Qatar, with no game time seen off the bench in a goalless draw with the United States. There has been a clamour for Foden to be included from the off in a final group stage outing against neighbours Wales, with Southgate seemingly willing to heed that advice.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Daily Mail reports that Marcus Rashford will also be handed his first start of the tournament, as Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka drop out of the attacking unit, while Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson is poised to replace Chelsea star Mason Mount in midfield.
AND WHAT'S MORE: That means 19-year-old Jude Bellingham will be involved once again, with the only other potential change to the line-up that has begun the last two games set to see fit-again Kyle Walker step in for Kieran Trippier at right-back.
WHAT NEXT? England need only to avoid a heavy defeat against Wales in order to make their way into the last 16, with Southgate’s side aware that victory will send them into the knockout stages as winners of Group B.
