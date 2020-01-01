Hansi Flick unwilling to discuss Bayern Munich contract during coronavirus crisis

The 55-year-old coach believes there are more important things to talk about right now than his future with the Bundesliga champions

coach Hansi Flick says he has no interest in discussing his future at the club amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 55-year-old took charge of the giants in November, just four months after he joined the club as Niko Kovac's assistant coach.

Bayern have won 18 of the 21 matches they have played under Flick's leadership and are unbeaten in all competitions in 2020.

They have moved four points clear at the top of the league table and have one foot in the quarter-finals of the after beating 3-0 in the first-leg of their second round tie.

The former assistant's contract in Bavaria runs until the summer of 2021, but former president Uli Hoeness said recently that Bayern are already working on tying him, along with several star players, down to new contracts.

With European football currently on hold as the world struggles to contain the spread of Covid-19, however, such negotiations may be put on hold, and Flick says he does not want to talk about the prospect of staying on at the Allianz Arena for the long term until the crisis comes to an end.

"There are more important things than my future right now," the former Bayern midfielder told Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

It remains unclear when or how the football season will get back underway. Governing bodies have vowed to complete the 2019-20 campaign by the end of June, but some have suggested voiding the season or finishing it early.

Flick, however, hopes to get back into the swing of things before long and expects games to be played behind closed doors until it is safe to allow crowds to attend again.

"I do believe that the season will continue. I'm thinking positively," said Flick. "Although we will not start before May and we may have to play matches without an audience."

Some Bundesliga sides have returned to training despite advice from the authorities to wait until April 5, and Flick believes the Munich outfit should take the lead and wait until it is safe to return to work.

"Bayern is viewed differently," Flick said. "We would do well to act as a role model."