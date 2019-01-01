Firmino misses out against Huddersfield as Barcelona fears grow

The Brazilian forward was left out of the Reds team for their Premier League game with the Terriers but Klopp downplayed seriousness of knock

Roberto Firmino has been left out of ’s squad for their Premier League game with Huddersfield, with their semi-final with looming on Wednesday.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp downplayed the severity of the injury, which has allowed Daniel Sturridge to make a rare league start.

Klopp suggested the injury that led to the Brazilian being sidelined was ‘not a big thing’.

“Actually, yesterday after training he mentioned a little muscle issue. We'll assess it obviously. It’s not a big thing but was enough to leave him out today, that’s all,” Klopp told Sky Sports ahead of Friday’s kick-off.

More to follow…