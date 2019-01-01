Firmino misses out against Huddersfield as Barcelona fears grow
Roberto Firmino has been left out of Liverpool’s squad for their Premier League game with Huddersfield, with their Champions League semi-final with Barcelona looming on Wednesday.
Reds manager Jurgen Klopp downplayed the severity of the injury, which has allowed Daniel Sturridge to make a rare league start.
Klopp suggested the injury that led to the Brazilian being sidelined was ‘not a big thing’.
“Actually, yesterday after training he mentioned a little muscle issue. We'll assess it obviously. It’s not a big thing but was enough to leave him out today, that’s all,” Klopp told Sky Sports ahead of Friday’s kick-off.
