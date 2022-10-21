Fiorentina vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch Fiorentina against Inter on TV and online in the United Kingdom, United States and India.

Inter are set to travel to Stadio Artemio Franchi on Saturday to take on Fiorentina in a Serie A fixture. Simone Inzaghi's men have suddenly found a sprint in their step and have won three of their last four matches.

However, their slow start to the season means that they are still languishing in seventh with 18 points from 10 matches. A win against Fiorentina could propel them a couple of spots higher in the table, if other results also go in their favour. They have won their last two matches at Tuscany and will be hoping to make it three successive victories at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina remain winless against Inter in their past 10 meetings and they need to put their best foot forward to amend the record as the Nerazzurri are showing strong signs of a resurgence. But if recent form indicates anything then Inter should have a field day. Fiorentina have had a disastrous start to the campaign and now sit 13th in the table after 10 matches with just one win in the last nine games.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Fiorentina vs Inter date & kick-off time

Game: Fiorentina vs Inter Date: October 22/23, 2022 Kick-off: 7:45pm ET / 2:45pm BST / 12:15am IST (Oct 23) Venue: Stadio Artemio Franchi

How to watch Fiorentina vs Inter on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on Paramount+.

In the United Kingdom (UK), BT Sport 1 is showing Fiorentina vs Inter on TV, with a live stream available through the BT Player.

Fans in India can catch the match on the Sports18 network, with streaming services on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA Paramount+ UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport website/app India Sports18 - 1 Voot Select

Fiorentina squad & team news

Fiorentina will be without the services of Gaetano Castrovilli. Ricardo Sottil remains a doubt as he is racing against time to be fit for Saturday.

Luka Jovic is also fighting a hip injury so Arthur Cabral will lead the lines for the hosts. However, they will be boosted by the return of Sofyan Amrabat who is cleared to play after serving a one-match suspension.

Fiorentina Possible XI: Terracciano; Dodo, Milenkovic, Igor, Biraghi; Amrabat, Bonaventura; Gonzalez, Barak, Kouame; Cabral

Position Players Goalkeepers Terracciano, Cerofolini, Gollini. Defenders Dodo, Biraghi, Milenkovic, Terziz, Ranieri, Venuti, Quarta, Igor. Midfielders Bonaventura, Saponara, Castrovilli, Ikone, Maleh, Benassi, Zurowski, Duncan, Amrabat, Mandragora, Favasuli, Bianco, Krastev, Barak. Forwards Jovic, Cabral, Gonzalez, Sottil, Kouame.

Inter squad and team news

Inter's injury list continues to consist of Marcelo Brozovic. Romelu Lukaku will also not travel for the game despite joining team training earlier in the week.

Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez would start up front with Kristjan Asslani and Nicolo Barella at the centre of the park. The three-man defence could comprise of Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij and Alessandro Bastoni.

Inter Possible XI: Onana; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Asslani, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko