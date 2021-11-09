FIFA's The Best awards recognise the greatest individual talents across football, with the Best Men's Player and Best Women's Players set to be honoured.

Previous winners of the Best awards have included Robert Lewandowski and Lucy Bronze, and attention will turn to which players will be celebrated this year.

Goal has what you need to know about the Best awards ceremony, when it will take place, which players are nominated and more.

When will The Best 2021 award ceremony take place?

The Best awards will take place on Monday January 17, 2022.

The next iteration of the ceremony will be a little late, as it is usually held in October, September and December.

Last year, the awards ceremony took place on Thursday December 17, 2020, with proceedings getting started at 6pm BST (1pm ET). It was a virtual event due to public health restrictions in place across the world.

How to watch The Best 2021 awards

FIFA will stream The Best awards 2021 on its various media channels, including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, as well as its official website.

The Best Men's Player of the Year 2021 nominees

Nominees have not yet been announced for the 2021 award.

The voting process will begin on Monday November 22 and end on Friday December 10, 2021.

Players such as Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho are expected to be among the favourites for the award, with N'Golo Kante, Karim Benzema and Romelu Lukaku also likely to be in the mix.

The Best Women's Player of the Year 2021 nominees

Nominees have not yet been announced for the 2021 award.

Barcelona stars Alexia Putellas and Jennifer Hermoso are considered strong contenders after a stellar season with the Catalan side.

FIFPro World 11 2021

At each The Best awards ceremony, the FIFPro World 11 is also announced, confirming the best 'dream team' of the season.

The award, which is voted for by professional footballers across the world, takes into account performances between October 8, 2020 and August 7, 2021.

Players from Chelsea and Manchester City have a strong claim for inclusion, as do individuals from the Italy and Argentina national teams following their respective continental successes.

🔴 It was a special day at @LFC's Training Centre



🏆 FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger handed over #TheBest FIFA Men's Coach trophy to Jürgen Klopp & the FIFA @FIFPRO World11 trophies to @Alissonbecker, @TrentAA, @VirgilvDijk & @Thiago6



👏 Congrats to all! pic.twitter.com/7xyJOwivT8 — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) August 24, 2021

Previous winners of The Best Men's Player of the Year

Year Winner Country 2016 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2017 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2018 Luka Modric Croatia 2019 Lionel Messi Argentina 2020 Robert Lewandowski Poland

Previous winners of The Best Women's Player of the Year

Year Winner Country 2016 Carli Lloyd USA 2017 Lieke Martens Netherlands 2018 Marta Brazil 2019 Megan Rapinoe USA 2020 Lucy Bronze England

Previous winners of The Best Men's Goalkeeper of the Year

Year Winner Country 2017 Gianluigi Buffon Italy 2018 Thibaut Courtois Belgium 2019 Alisson Brazil 2020 Manuel Neuer Germany

Previous winners of The Best Women's Goalkeeper of the Year

Year Winner Country 2019 Sari van Veenendaal Netherlands 2020 Sarah Bouhhaddi France

Previous winners of The Best Men's Coach of the Year

Year Winner Country 2016 Claudio Ranieri Italy 2017 Zinedine Zidane France 2018 Didier Deschamps France 2019 Jurgen Klopp Germany 2020 Jurgen Klopp Germany

Previous winners of The Best Women's Coach of the Year

Year Winner Country 2016 Silvia Neid Germany 2017 Sarina Wiegman Netherlands 2018 Reynald Pedros France 2019 Jill Ellis England 2020 Sarina Wiegman Netherlands

