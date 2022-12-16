FIFA president Gianni Infantino has hailed the Qatar edition of the FIFA World Cup as the 'best' in its history.

WHAT HAPPENED? The top-ranking official lauded Qatar and hailed their efforts in staging the 'best-ever' tournament. It has been reported that the Arab nation has spent over $220bn to host the mega event. Eight stadiums have been used to host the matches and some of them were built from scratch, while others underwent heavy renovation work.

WHAT THEY SAID: Infantino said that the World Cup has shown a “unique, cohesive power” and thanked "all the workers and the volunteers involved, for helping to make it the best World Cup ever”.

“We had 3.27m spectators (in the stadiums)…We played 62 matches without incidents, with a very joyful atmosphere. Two matches to go … I say to everyone [involved in the tournament] who is receiving praise…focus until the end," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The president also revealed that despite being hit by the pandemic, FIFA have generated more revenue than the previous cycle and also confirmed the budget for the next. "When it comes to the council meeting, we could confirm the revenue which was at $7.5bn, one billion more in a period that was hit by a pandemic. That is quite remarkable, congratulations to all those who helped to make this happen. The next cycle has a budget of $11bn, almost $10bn will go directly back to football," he stated.

WHAT NEXT? The FIFA World Cup final will be contested on Sunday between France and Argentina at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Doha.