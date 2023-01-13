FIFA Club World Cup 2022: Fixture schedule, results, teams, live stream & TV channel

Complete guide to the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup tournament

Real Madrid will be aiming to win the FIFA Club World Cup for the fifth time in their history and the first time since 2018 when they compete in this year's competition in Morocco.

Major League Soccer side Seattle Sounders will be in the mix, as will Brazilian giants Flamengo, along with Wydad from Morocco, who are the tournament hosts.

To keep you up to date on this season's Club World Cup, GOAL has all the details, including teams involved, fixtures, dates and more.

Which teams are in FIFA Club World Cup 2022?

A total of seven teams will compete in the FIFA Club World Cup 2022. They are:

Team Confederation Country Wydad CAF Morocco Al-Hilal AFC Saudi Arabia Al Ahly CAF Egypt Seattle Sounders CONCACAF United States Flamengo CONMEBOL Brazil Auckland City OFC New Zealand Real Madrid UEFA Spain

FIFA Club World Cup 2022 first-round fixture

Date Game Venue Feb 1, 2023 Al Ahly vs Auckland City TBC

Auckland City from New Zealand face Egypt's Al Ahly in the first round of the 2022 Club World Cup.

FIFA Club World Cup 2022 second-round fixtures

Date Game Venue Feb 4, 2023 Al-Hilal/Seattle Sounders vs Al Ahly/Auckland City TBC Feb 4, 2023 Wydad vs Al-Hilal/Seattle Sounders TBC

The second round of the 2022 Club World Cup will be played on February 4, 2023.

Winners of the game between Al Ahly and Auckland City will be paired with one of Al-Hilal or Seattle Sounders. In the other second-round match, Wydad - the hosts - will play either Al-Hilal or Seattle Sounders.

FIFA Club World Cup 2022 semi-final fixtures

Date Game Venue Feb 7/8 Real Madrid/Flamengo vs Winner Match 2 TBC Feb 7/8 Real Madrid/Flamengo vs Winner Match 3 TBC

Real Madrid and Flamengo enter the competition at the semi-final stage and they will be paired with the winners from the second round.

FIFA Club World Cup 2022 third-place play-off

Date Game Venue Feb 11, 2023 Loser Match 5 vs Loser Match 4 TBC

The two losers from the semi-finals will face off in a third-place play-off on February 11.

FIFA Club World Cup 2022 final

Date Game Venue Feb 11, 2023 Winner Semi-final 1 vs Winner Semi-final 2 TBC

Winners from the two semi-final games will square off in the final, which is scheduled for February 11, 2023.

FIFA Club World Cup 2022 live stream, TV & where to watch

Club World Cup 2022 broadcasters have not yet been confirmed for the United Kingdom and the United States.

Last year, Channel 4 showed games live on TV in the UK, while Fox Sports had the rights in the U.S.

We will update this as soon as broadcasters are confirmed.

Who won the FIFA Club World Cup last year?

Premier League side Chelsea were crowned 2021 Club World Cup champions after defeating Brazilian side Palmeiras 2-1 after extra time in the final.

Goals from Romelu Lukaku and a penalty from Kai Havertz were enough for the Blues, who clinched the trophy for the first time in the club's history.

The game was played out in front of 33,000 supporters at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.