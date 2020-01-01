FIFA 21: Which player ratings will increase and decrease on new game

Some of this season's breakout stars will get a huge boost to their overall score when the new game arrives in October

One of the biggest talking points around every release of a new FIFA game is which player has been given the highest overall rating.

For the past few seasons, Lionel Messi has topped the pile and is likely to do so again in FIFA 21 when it is released in October.

Cristiano Ronaldo has tied with Messi in some recent releases, but since EA Sports lost the naming rights of Juventus to Konami's Pro Evolution Soccer series, the forward has been clear at the top.

This year's ratings will probably not feature much change at the very top, but many other players across the football world will have their ratings upgraded to higher scores in FIFA 21.

When will the FIFA 21 ratings be released?

The Ratings Reveal usually begins a few weeks before the release of a new game, helping promote the latest edition of FIFA, counting down the top 100 players in the world.

In the past, this has begun two-and-a-half weeks before the launch of a new game. For FIFA 20, the countdown began on Sepetmber 8 ahead of the September 24 release date.

Taking that into consideration, the Ratings Reveal countdown is should begin around the week of September 20 to get fans excited for FIFA 21.

Which players will be upgraded in FIFA 21?

The highest-rated players in FIFA 21 are unlikely to receive huge boosts to their ratings from FIFA 20, as it is very rare for a player to go from unnoticed to become one of the world's best players.

However, some players have had breakout seasons in 2019-20 and will get big attribute changes in FIFA 21. Erling Haaland is the prime example of this. In FIFA 20, he was a 68-rated forward with Red Bull Salzburg, but now has an 80-overall score at thanks to various updates to the game's live database.

The database is the best way to see which players are more likely to get a ratings change as this will be used to determine their scores in FIFA 21 and the overall ratings should be close to their scores in the most recent FIFA 20 database.

The following players are likely to be upgraded in FIFA 21, with the ratings shown taken from the latest live database:

Player Club FIFA 20 Rating FIFA 21 Rating Jadon Sancho Borussia Dortmund 80 86 Timo Werner 83 86 Trent Alexander-Arnold 80 85 Andre Onana 82 85 Lautaro Martinez 80 84 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester 81 84 Fede Valverde 76 82 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Man Utd 78 82 Martin Odegaard Real Madrid 77 82 Achraf Hakimi Inter 78 82 Denis Zakaria Borussia M'gladbach 78 81 Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund 68 80 Dayot Upamecano 77 80 Christian Pulisic Chelsea 78 80 Caglar Soyuncu Leicester 74 80 Marcus Thuram Borussia M'gladbach 75 80 Ferran Torres 74 79 Dean Henderson Man Utd 74 79 Alexander Isak 71 78 Victor Osimhen 73 78 Adama Traore 74 78 Rodrygo Real Madrid 76 78 Declan Rice West Ham 76 78 Unai Simon 73 78 Alphonso Davies 72 77 Daniel James Man Utd 70 77 Phil Foden Man City 75 77 Emiliano Buendia Norwich 74 77 Islam Slimani 74 77 Mohamed Ihattaren 66 76 Eduardo Camavinga 70 75 Myron Boadu AZ 66 75 Mohammed Salisu 68 75 Laszlo Benes Borussia M'gladbach 70 75 Mason Greenwood Man Utd 66 74 Bukayo Sako 65 74 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 68 74 Brandon Williams Man Utd 61 72 Takefusa Kubo Real Madrid 67 71 Eric Garcia Man City 64 69

Which players will be downgraded in FIFA 21?

The live database does not feature as many players getting their ratings downgraded from the beginning of a game's cycle to the end.

For example, Marco Reus's injury has kept him sidelined but not seen his rating go down. However, in past versions of the game, injuries like this usually result in a player getting a couple of points taken off their overall score.

However, some players have seen their ratings go down to mirror real-life declines, such as Jesse Lingard's overall score dropping after a disappointing season where he struggled to influence the attack.

The following players are likely to be downgraded in FIFA 21, with the ratings shown taken from the latest live database: