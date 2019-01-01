FIFA 19 Team of the Week: De Bruyne and Lucas lead the way

The two Premier League stars headline a fairly good squad with a number of usable cards

Premier League stars Kevin De Bruyne and Lucas headline a fairly strong edition of Team of the Week in Ultimate Team.

The star is the obvious headliner, having helped guide his side to a win over to earn a 92-rated central midfielder card with 87 shooting and 92 passing.

Lucas, meanwhile, stepped up in the absence of Harry Kane by scoring a hat-trick against Huddersfield to earn an in-form item with 93 pace and 87 dribbling .

Joining them in the starting XI are a number of meta cards, including defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who could be 's best defender with 93 defending and 92 physical to go with a serviceable 77 pace.

There's also midfielder Radja Nainggolan, a long-time FIFA favourite, as well as Nicolas Pepe, who seals his sixth special item of the year.

There are a number of other pacey options to chuck into your lineups, with Ryan Fraser, Inaki Williams and Kingsley Coman all included in the starting XI, with speedster Rafa and 's Dwight Gayle named to the bench.

Also on the bench are twins Rogelio and Ramiro Funes Mori, as well as Klaas-Jan Huntelaar of .

See the full squad below...

STARTING XI