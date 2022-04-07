Ferran Torres: I'd kidnap Dembele to keep him at Barcelona!

Ferran Torres has joked that he would kidnap team-mate Ousmane Dembele in order to keep him at Barcelona.

The Frenchman's contract with the Blaugrana is set to run out in the summer, with talks ongoing over an extension.

Negotiations are still some way off reaching a conclusion, but both the club and Dembele are keen to remain together for the foreseeable future.

What has been said?

One of Dembele's attacking partners in crime, Ferran Torres, is among those who would love for the winger to stay at Camp Nou.

Ahead of Barca's Europa League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt, the Spain international said: “I would kidnap him in Barcelona! It's a good club, one of the best in the world.

“But there are things that are none of our business. It's his decision. Whatever he decides, I wish him all the best.”

Ousmane Dembele is breathing new life into his Barcelona career 😍 pic.twitter.com/rkwuROcltW — GOAL (@goal) March 13, 2022

What's the situation with Dembele?

GOAL revealed on Tuesday that Barca sporting director Mateu Alemany flew to Morocco to meet with Dembele's agent and reopen contract talks.

No financial particulars were discussed, however, with both parties merely having agreed to a clean slate after months of fruitless back and forth demands.

News of a fresh start for both parties comes as good news to head coach Xavi, who has been talking up Dembele's talents as the post-Lionel Messi rebuild continues.

Article continues below

“I hope he can stay with us," he told reporters. “I have already said it and I have no problem repeating it again. He can be the best in the world in his position. The club is working for the present and the future.

“Ousmane is an important footballer and I hope he decides to stay. I'd sign his new contract immediately. He's a great professional.”

Further reading