'Fernandes has lifted everyone at Man Utd' - Giggs hails 'fantastic' €55m signing

A club legend has been hugely impressed with the playmaker since his arrival at Old Trafford from Sporting in the January transfer window

Ryan Giggs has described Bruno Fernandes as a "fantastic player" and expressed his belief that the midfielder "can get even better" as his career progresses.

United were able to add a highly sought-after talent to their ranks in the winter transfer window, reportedly beating the likes of , and to Fernandes' signature.

A few eyebrows were raised over the €55 million (£48m/$61m) fee due to the international's lack of experience at the highest level, but he has settled into his new surroundings at Old Trafford quicker than anyone could have predicted.

Fernandes carved out a fearsome reputation for himself at as a pass master with a knack for getting into the box and scoring goals, which he has built on during his first month in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old has contributed three goals and three assists to United's cause in six appearances, and grabbed his first goal from open play during a 1-1 draw against at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The Red Devils have won three of their last five games with Fernandes pulling the strings in the middle of the park, and Giggs has credited the mercurial playmaker for lifting the mood at the club after a turbulent first half of the season.

"He's a fantastic player," the former United winger told Sky Sports News. "He's lifted the place, he has lifted everyone around him and it's still early days.

"I still think he can get even better.

"He's hit the ground running which is what you want, especially [after] signing in the January transfer window [because] it doesn't always happen.

"But he's fantastic and I'm pleased to see him doing so well."

Fernandes could retain a spot in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting line-up when United travel to Pride Park to face Derby in a fifth-round tie on Thursday.

The Red Devils have a crucial derby meeting with Manchester City to look forward to at Old Trafford three days later, before focus shifts to the .

Solskjaer's side will face off against Austrian outfit LASK in a round-of-16 encounter on March 12, with the first leg set to take place at the Raiffeisen Arena.