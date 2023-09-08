Financial desperation! FC Barcelona look to sell grass from the Camp Nou pitch in attempt to raise funds amid monetary crisis

- Club sell chunks of Camp Nou pitch
- Fans snap up unique piece of history
- Camp Nou under reconstruction
WHAT HAPPENED? With parts of the Camp Nou dramatically demolished as the iconic stadium undergoes a much-needed renovation, Barca have ingeniously packaged up sections of the famous turf and made them available for sale as certified items of memorabilia. Sales appear to be going well, with both the €50 (£43/$54) and €420 (£361/$450) versions currently showing as sold out on the club's official website.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The club's financial problems are well documented. Since the return of Joan Laporta as president, the Catalan giants have had to strike a number of financial deals to allow them the fiscal means to compete on the field while complying with La Liga's strict financial regulations. Any means of ramping up commercial income while Barca are exiled from their iconic home are crucial.
AND WHAT'S MORE: As Barca fans were keen to point out on social media, it's not unusual for Spanish clubs to package up their old playing surface for sale. Both Athletic Club and Atletico Madrid profited from fans eager to own a piece of their famous old homes. Real Madrid currently have fragments of the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu grass for sale at their club shop.
IN THREE PHOTOS:Kings LeagueGettyFC Barcelona
WHAT NEXT FOR BARCA? After playing just once so far this season in their temporary residence, Barca will play three games in just seven days at Montjuic with a Champions League clash with Royal Antwerp bookended by league games against Real Betis and Celta Vigo.