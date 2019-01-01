Sixteen-year-old wonderkid Fati becomes Barcelona's youngest ever La Liga goalscorer

The teenager scored a header soon after his half-time introduction against Osasuna to become the Blaugrana's youngest ever to score in La Liga

Ansu Fati has scored an historic goal for in their game against Osasuna.

The 16-year-old is the youngest player ever to score for the Catalan giants and the third youngest ever to score in the Spanish top-flight.

He headed home after being sent on at half-time with his team trailing, levelling the scores.

And that confirmed his status as the youngest-ever Barca scorer, just a week after he made his debut as the youngest player to pull on the famous kit since 1941.

3 - Ansu Fati se ha convertido en el tercer jugador más joven en marcar en toda la historia de LaLiga (16 años y 304 días), tras Fabrice Olinga (16 y 98) e Iker Muniain (16 y 289). pic.twitter.com/JIW6QHC1ct — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 31, 2019

The forward needed parental permission to make his debut in last weekend’s win over as mandates that underage players must do so for late night games.

He did not need it to play in Saturday’s afternoon kick-off, however, and made an immediate impact, scoring just six minutes after coming on, nodding home an assist from fellow youngster Carles Perez.

Fati was sent on by Barca manager Ernesto Valverde as a replacement for Nelson Semedo with his side trailing to a seventh minute Roberto Torres strike for unfancied Osasuna.

Barcelona have already lost once this season, in their opener to , and could ill-afford a second defeat in three Primera Division games.

Fati has something of a crisis to thank for his spectacular introduction to first-team action in Catalunya.

Lionel Messi Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele are all absent through injury, while Philippe Coutinho and Malcom have both been moved on to and Zenit St. Petersburg respectively.

The Guinea-Bissau born teenager only made the step up from the famed La Masia academy to train with the first team in the middle of last week, before being thrown on for the closing stages of a comfortable win over Betis.

His arrival on the field this week came in far different circumstances and he certainly didn’t shrink from the limelight.

The only younger players to score in La Liga are Fabrice Olinga, who did so for Malaga in 2012, and Iker Munian who netted for Athletic in 2009.

Olinga was 16 years and 98 days old, while Munian was 16 and 289 days old, Fati scored at 16 years and 304 days old.