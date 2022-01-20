Ansu Fati left Barcelona's Copa del Rey match in tears on Thursday after sustaining an injury against Athletic Club in extra time.

The forward walked straight down the tunnel upon his exit in the last-16 match, which ended with Barca crashing out in a 3-2 defeat.

Fati, 19, only recently returned from a serious hamstring injury and missed most of last year with knee problems.

What has been said?

"Tomorrow we will see [about the extent of the injury]," Xavi told reporters. "He has been affected, but tomorrow we will see the diagnosis."

The manager added that Pedri, Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba also picked up knocks.

Fati emotional as he walks off

Fati was embraced by manager Xavi before disappearing down the tunnel.

Ansu Fati heads down the tunnel with an injury. pic.twitter.com/yhJ4yokXT2 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 20, 2022

Ansu Fati is in tears as he's taken off injured again for Barcelona 💔 pic.twitter.com/wB3nQc6Ikw — GOAL News (@GoalNews) January 20, 2022

What happened in the match?

Barcelona fought back to level at 2-2 in stoppage time, with Pedri providing the equaliser, but ultimately were defeated through a 105th-minute goal from Iker Muniain.

Fati had been introduced in the 61st minute as a substitute before his eventual departure.

