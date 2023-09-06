Explained: Why Wrexham decided against Luke Armstrong transfer appeal as League Two club issues apology to Harrogate Town striker

Wrexham have revealed they won't be appealing Luke Armstrong's failed transfer registration while issuing an apology to the Harrogate Town striker.

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham agreed on a deal to sign Harrogate Town forward Armstrong but the move eventually did not materialise as the club could not complete the required documentation in time on deadline day. The Red Dragons were then collecting information and on the basis of that were planning to appeal against the failed transfer.

WHY DIDN'T WREXHAM APPEAL? However, the club have now reversed their stance and have decided against appealing as they feel they won't succeed in overturning the EFL's decision. Wrexham have even offered an apology to Armstrong for not being able to complete the transfer in time.

WHAT THEY SAID: In an official statement released on Wednesday, Wrexham said: "Having reviewed the additional information received from the EFL and considered this in the context of the submission of the documents for the transfer of Luke Armstrong from Harrogate Town, the Club have determined there is no reasonable chance of success if we were to appeal the EFL’s decision to reject the transfer.

"Now this decision has been made, we wish to apologise to Luke as we were unable to complete the transfer by the deadline and Harrogate Town, who we are sure will be as disappointed as we are that the transfer will not now be completed in this window. The Club will be reviewing the circumstances and processes that have led to this outcome with all the relevant parties."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Even though Wrexham failed to land the striker from Harrogate, they did manage to sign goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo from Arsenal on loan on the deadline day, and on his debut for the club against Newcastle U21 side, the custodian managed to keep a clean sheet.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR WREXHAM: Phil Parkinson's side will next face Doncaster in League Two on September 9.