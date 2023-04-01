Explained: Why Wolves' Daniel Podence wasn't sent off after allegedly spitting at Brennan Johnson's face

Wolves star Daniel Podence escaped a red card for allegedly spitting on Brennan Johnson's face during Saturday's clash against Nottingham Forest.

Podence appeared to spit at Johnson

Forest player appealed to referee

VAR decided against red card for Wolves player

WHAT HAPPENED? The two players clashed in the late stages of the Premier League encounter at the City Ground. Podence appeared to spit at the Forest player, or at least use a head motion that raised the suspicion of spitting, and Johnson turned around and appealed to the referee.

After the match, however, Johnson downplayed the moment and asked to move on from it.

WHY WASN'T IT GIVEN? VAR reviewed the footage to see if Podence should have been sent off, but there was not clear enough evidence that Podence actually spat on Johnson and so no action was taken. Spitting, of course, is difficult to capture on video from a distance.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked about the incident after the game, Johnson told BBC Sport: "I think it's just high emotion. I don't remember it clearly. I don't want to talk about it too much. I saw a motion come from him but they looked at it and [said] it didn't happen."

Forest boss Steve Cooper added: "I'm not going to comment on it publicly. I'm sure there will be next steps."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Johnson and Podence were the scorers in the 1-1 draw on Saturday, with the Forest player putting his side in the lead before the Portuguese winger levelled matters.

WHAT'S NEXT? Wolves have a tough test against Chelsea in their next Premier League match on April 8.