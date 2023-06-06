Explained: Why Paolo Maldini was sacked as AC Milan technical director during 'strategy' meeting with club owner

Paolo Maldini has reportedly been relieved of his duties as technical director of AC Milan, with Ricky Massara also being laid off at San Siro.

WHAT HAPPENED? Calciomercato are among those to report that major changes are being made by the Rossoneri behind the scenes. Said decisions have been taken on the back of a meeting between directors and club owner Gerry Cardinale on Monday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: That discussion is said to have been brief, with RedBird chief Cardinale taking the decision to part with Maldini and Massara. The pair had been in charge of transfers and negotiating contracts, but debate regarding recruitment strategy and investment in new players is said to have led to restructuring at the top of the Serie A heavyweights.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Milan CEO Giorgio Furlani took on a leading role during contract talks with Rafael Leao – with the Portugal international now committed to fresh terms – and that power struggle has reportedly contributed to Maldini heading through the exits. Issues in that department are said to stretch back to 2019 when Furlani and former chief executive Ivan Gazidis tried to talk Ralf Rangnick into becoming the club’s new manager, with Maldini and ex-CFO Zvonimir Boban opposing that decision – leading to the latter leaving his post.

WHAT NEXT? Maldini has spent his entire career with Milan, as a player and director, and supporters will be disappointed to see another club legend depart. Furlani is, however, expected to take on greater responsibility alongside chief scout Geoffrey Moncada, while Igli Tare could be drafted in from domestic rivals Lazio as he will not be extending his contract as director of sport at the Rome-based outfit.