Explained: Why there was nothing wrong with Messi's second World Cup final goal against France

Lionel Messi's extra-time goal in the World Cup final has drummed up some controversy in France, with many claiming it should have been disallowed.

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi scored from close range in the second period of extra time to give Argentina a 3-2 lead. However, there were claims that the goal should have been chalked off because two Argentina substitutes warming up on the side of the pitch stepped onto the field before the ball crossed the line. According to FIFA's Laws of the Game, a goal should be disallowed if an extra person is on the field when the goal is scored.

WHY WAS IT GIVEN? According to that rule, then, the referee should have disallowed the goal. However, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), which makes the rules, has stated to The Athletic that the rule would only be relevant if the players interfered with play. That was not the case with Messi's goal as the two substitutes were far away from the action.

THE REACTION: “An extra person on the field of play, like an extra ball, is usually ‘only’ considered an issue if there is interference with the game, opponents or match officials," said IFAB's statement regarding the rule.