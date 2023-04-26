Explained: Why the Man Utd vs Man City FA Cup final kick-off time has been changed amid 'high-risk' fears

The FA has confirmed that the FA Cup final at Wembley between Manchester United and Manchester City will kick off earlier than first scheduled.

Initially an evening kick-off

Police expressed concern

Match moved to 3pm BST

WHAT HAPPENED? The derby clash on June 3 had been expected to follow recent tradition by starting in the evening, but advice from London authorities convinced the FA to change course.

WHY WAS KICK-OFF TIME CHANGED? According to the Daily Mail, police told the FA that the intense nature of the rivalry between the two clubs meant it was a "high-risk" fixture for fan skirmishes in London, with a later start potentially worsening the issue. The FA didn't object to the advice and on Wednesday officially made the change to the earlier time slot.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This will be the first-ever all-Manchester FA Cup final and the earliest start time in the showpiece event in 12 years.

WHAT'S NEXT? Manchester United will spend the period between now and the final trying to seal their Champions League qualification for next season, while Manchester City still have a chance to win this year's European competition with a semi-final first leg against Real Madrid scheduled for May 9. Pep Guardiola's men are also pushing for a Premier League crown in a tight race with Arsenal.