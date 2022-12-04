Explained: Why France star Kounde was asked to remove necklace during World Cup round of 16 tie against Poland
- Kounde wore necklace for most of first half
- Referee told him to remove it
- Jewellery is not permitted during matches
WHAT HAPPENED? The defender was caught wearing a necklace and was instructed by the referee to remove it late in the first half. A member of France's staff had to take the chain off the Barcelona player on the touchline.
WHY DID KOUNDE HAVE TO REMOVE NECKLACE? Kounde was told to take the necklace off because wearing jewellery is against the rules for safety reasons. "All items of jewellery (necklaces, rings, bracelets, earrings, leather bands, rubber bands, etc.) are forbidden and must be removed. Using tape to cover jewellery is not permitted," the IFAB rules of the game say. "The players must be inspected before the start of the match and substitutes before they enter the field of play."
WHAT PUNISHMENT COULD KOUNDE FACE? Kounde won't face any repercussions for wearing the necklace after complying with the referee's request to remove it. However, if he is caught wearing it in any further matches at this World Cup, the defender could face a yellow card as punishment.
STORY IN A PHOTO:
Editors' Picks
- Fleurs: Kaizer Chiefs reported target told to ‘focus on where your bread is buttered'
- Messi is a footballing God! Argentina winners, losers & ratings as Leo carries Scaloni's side into World Cup quarter-finals
- Orlando Pirates players don’t know culture of the team - Lekgwathi on Soweto giants' limitations
- USMNT put in its place: Winners, losers & ratings as superior Dutch teach Americans World Cup last-16 lesson