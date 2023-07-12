Explained: Why Chelsea are willing to accept cut-price £25m deal as they desperately seek new shirt sponsor

Chelsea 2023-24 home kitChelsea FC
Chelsea are willing to accept a much-reduced shirt sponsorship fee as the club desperately try to strike a deal ahead of the new season.

  • One deal thwarted by league rules
  • Second deal saw fan backlash
  • Club has now instructed agency to find sponsor

WHAT HAPPENED? The Daily Mail reports that the Blues have instructed an agency to search for a sponsor ahead of the new season. Businesses have reportedly been presented with the opportunity to appear on the famous blue shirt for a fee of £25 million ($32m). The figure is markedly down on the £40m ($52m) the club previously earned from its deal with Three and significantly behind sums earned by other top clubs.

WHY HAVE CHELSEA SLASHED THEIR DEMANDS?: On Monday, Chelsea were forced into the unusual position of making their new kit available to buy with no sponsor's logo on the front after two previous agreements fell through. A bumper £60m (£78m) contract with the broadcaster Paramount+ fell foul of Premier League regulations, while a lesser figure of around £40m ($52m) with gambling firm Stake was then agreed but met with a backlash from fans.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea's '90s-inspired new shirt garnered much attention on it's sponsor-less reveal. Some have dubbed it the shirt of the season, with its lack of logo adding to its minimalist charm.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Chelsea shirt 2022-23Getty

Chelsea

WHAT'S NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Mauricio Pochettino's men kick off their pre-season in the US on July 19 against a team that has no problems attracting sponsorship - League Two's Wrexham.

