Explained: Why Alexis Mac Allister has chosen to join Liverpool despite transfer interest from Manchester United

Alexis Mac Allister is closing in on a big transfer to Liverpool, despite Manchester United showing interest in the midfielder.

Liverpool agree £35m move

Midfielder also had interest from United

Chose Klopp and more advanced role with Reds

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina international is set to join up with Jurgen Klopp's side in a move worth a reported £35m ($43.5m) and has completed a medical with the permission of his club Brighton.

WHY IS HE GOING TO LIVERPOOL? United were thought to be in the running for Mac Allister but, according to The Times, the player had a preference to play for Liverpool, which has forced Erik ten Hag to explore other midfield options this summer. United are interested in Mason Mount and are trying to clinch a deal with Chelsea for the England midfielder.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A further report from The Athletic cites Mac Allister's versatility as a trait both Liverpool and United admired when assessing the 24-year-old. They also claim Mac Allister’s father Carlos told Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi that his son preferred playing in a more advanced role – where he's expected to feature for Klopp. It has also been reported that Mac Allister doesn't want to move to Old Trafford because Marcus Rashford won't relinquish his preferred No.10 jersey, but that is probably a load of rubbish.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR MAC ALLISTER? The move looks set to be officially announced by Liverpool shortly, then Mac Allister will join up with his new teammates for pre-season training in July, with their first friendly against German side Karlsruher SC on July 19.