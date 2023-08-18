Explained: Why Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United Premier League clash is not on TV in the UK

Brendan Madden
Steve Cooper Nottingham Forest 2022-23Getty Images
Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield UnitedNottingham ForestSheffield UnitedPremier League

UK football fans hoping to catch tonight's Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United are in for a disappointment.

  • Game originally scheduled for Saturday 3pm
  • Brought forward to avoid clash with cricket
  • Will not be broadcast on UK TV channels

WHAT HAPPENED? The two teams last squared off in a memorable and controversial Championshipplay-off semi final in May last year, but viewers hoping to catch the latest instalment of the rivalry will be frustrated to find that tonight's clash falls outside the Premier League's broadcast deal, despite its apparently viewer-friendly kick-off time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The game was originally scheduled to played on Saturday at 3pm. That traditional British kick-off slot has long been protected by a domestic television blackout, excluding matches fixed for that time from the Premier League's various rights deals. With a pair of cricket fixtures scheduled to take place at the neighboring cricket ground, fears over congestion in the city led to Forest's home opener being brought forward to tonight. Despite the new date and time, the game remains outside of the rights packages sold by the Premier League.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below
Brennan Johnson Nottingham ForestGetty ImagesGeorge Baldock Sheffield United 2022-23(C)Getty ImagesSheffield United Nottingham Forest fans 2021-22Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR FOREST AND SHEFFIELD UNITED? While sadly hidden away from the TV viewing public, tonight's match promises to be a crucial one for both sides as they look to register their first points of the campaign.

