Explained: Why kick-off is delayed for Arsenal's Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest as huge crowds form outside Emirates Stadium

- Arsenal home to Forest
- Kick-off delayed by 30 minutes
- Reported ticketing issue
WHAT HAPPENED? Play has been delayed by half an hour at the Emirates Stadium, with large crowds reportedly forming outside the ground in the build-up to what was supposed to be a 3pm (BST) kick-off.
WHY WAS KICK-OFF DELAYED? According to Gunnerblog, the delay has been caused by a fault with a new e-ticketing system introduced for the start of the 2023-24 season. A video showed large crowds waiting patiently outside the ground, and the decision has been taken to delay kick-off.
