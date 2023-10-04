Explained: Why Dan Burn's flying header against PSG eventually stood despite question of handball and offside to send Newcastle into Champions League dreamland

Newcastle survived a handball and offside check before Dan Burn's header against Paris Saint-Germain was allowed to stand in the Champions League.

Newcastle lead PSG at St James' Park

Offside and handball check for Burn goal

Defender's effort eventually allowed to stand

WHAT HAPPENED? The Magpies, who took the lead through Miguel Almiron, looked to have made it 2-0 against the French giants shortly before half-time as Burn's towering header could not be kept out by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. After having to wait a good few minutes for a decision, the officials allowed the goal to stand as the 31-year-old defender scored his first ever Champions League goal for his hometown club.

WHY WAS IT GIVEN? There was a lengthy check in the build-up to the goal. The VAR team initially looked to see if Jamaal Lascelles handled in the box, but that was waved away, and then a check to see if Bruno Guimaraes was offside, before Burn's header, found that the Brazilian was onside and Eddie Howe's men went into the break with two-goal cushion.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Newcastle eventually added a third in a monumental upset against a star-studded PSG at St James' Park. This is the first time they are in the Champions League for 20 years and if they get the victory, that will be a huge boost towards their goal of reaching the knockout stage of the competition. They drew 0-0 with AC Milan in Italy last time out, so they are in a strong position at present.

WHAT'S NEXT? Newcastle are next in Champions League action against Borussia Dortmund at home on October 25.