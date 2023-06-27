Explained: Why Chelsea are likely to reject Inter's offer for Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea are likely to reject Inter Milan's fresh bid for Romelu Lukaku. GOAL can explain why.

Inter want Lukaku to stay

Spent 2022/23 season on loan in Italy

Chelsea demanding certain conditions

WHAT HAPPENED? Inter are poised to make a new offer to try to take Lukaku on loan for a second season, after he scored 10 goals in 28 Serie A games. Chelsea, by comparison, are closing in on the signing of Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal, likely as a replacement for the Belgium international.

WHY IS THE BID GOING TO BE REJECTED? The Daily Telegraph reports that Inter's offer will include an option to buy Lukaku for €30m (£25.7m/$32.8m) at the end of the 2023/24 season. However, Chelsea are insistent on the deal including an obligation rather than an option once the loan expires.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are aiming to trim their squad this summer but Inter may need to sell Andre Onana to fund a bid for Lukaku. The goalkeeper was wanted by the Blues but is now in talks with Manchester United.

WHAT'S NEXT? Lukaku's future is unlikely to be resolved any time soon and may well turn into a saga this summer.