Executive who helped sign Cristiano Ronaldo to Al-Nassr resigns amid disappointing season

The Al-Nassr executive who helped broker the deal to bring Cristiano to the Saudi club has resigned amid a poor season, according to a report.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to a report from the Saudi Gazette, Al-Nassr club president Musalli Al-Muammar, who oversaw the signing of Ronaldo earlier in the season, has resigned with the club set for a disappointing end to the 2022-23 campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo headed to the Middle East in a mega money deal following the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup and a bombshell, tell-all interview where he criticised Manchester United heavily, prompting the club to release him by mutual consent. However, despite a few shows of brilliance, his frustrations have continued and tempers have flared with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner unable to help the club towards silverware.

The report claims that Al-Muammar has already submitted his resignation letter to the Ministry of Sports and the current board of directors at the club is to be dissolved. A new board and president could be decided before the end of the season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Since Ronaldo's arrival, the club has actually found itself in a downward trajectory. League defeats against title rivals Al-Ittihad mean they are now likely to miss out on the title, while a 1-0 defeat against Al-Wehda saw them eliminated from the King Cup of Champions in the semi-final.

Manager Rudi Garcia was also dismissed following a run of poor form, while Ronaldo has let his frustrations boil over on a number of occasions amid his side's struggles.

WHAT NEXT? While the club takes steps to appoint a new-look board of directors, they will do everything they can to finish the season strong and make good on the investment into Ronaldo, while hoping Al-Ittihad slip up and let them back in with a chance of winning the Saudi Pro League.