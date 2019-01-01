EXCLUSIVE: Khama Billiat wants Kaizer Chiefs stay despite overseas interest

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Ajax Cape Town attacker is not keen to leave Amakhosi just yet despite interest in his services, Goal can confirm

Zimbabwean talisman Khama Billiat looks set to remain at for the upcoming season.

Billiat admitted prior to the 2019 tournament he would use the event to attract interest from European clubs.

However, it appears as if the inquiries have come from some of the biggest teams on the African continent, including , who reportedly tabled a R23 million offer for his services.

However, according to Vina Maphosa of Amakhosi, Billiat made it clear that he wants to remain at the club for the new campaign.

"With Khama, there have been inquiries, but he has made it clear that he wants to remain at Kaizer Chiefs. That's the little we can share with your readers for now. They must understand you're asking your questions before the facts," Maphosa told Goal.

Meanwhile, Maphosa confirmed the club will reveal its plans for the new term in a press conference next week, including details about player movements.

"So, we are only going to reveal our plans for the season and whatever is happening with the players some time next week," Maphosa continued.

"We will invite the media to the press conference, and you will get to give your readers as much information as possible."

Billiat has already returned to the club after being given an extended break following Zimbabwe's participation in the Afcon 2019 tournament.

He is likely to take part in Amakhosi's pre-season friendly against Township Rollers in Botswana this weekend.

The 28-year-old had a bittersweet first season with Amakhosi, where he finished as their top goalscorer with 14 goals in all competitions even though the club failed to lift a major trophy.