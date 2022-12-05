Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Tshabalala reveals why he turned down overseas offer

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala has opened up on snubbing a team from abroad that had approached him.

Shabba insists he is yet to retire

But he has been struggling to find a local club

This is the second season of him being clubless

WHAT HAPPENED? The ex-Bafana Bafana star insists he has not yet retired despite being clubless for two seasons now. The 38-year-old explains why he turned down the offer from abroad as he explains why he prefers to play locally. But he has been struggling to find a club on the domestic front despite interest from outside South Africa. Tshabalala has previously played in Turkey for a short stint but returned home when his club was relegated to the second-tier. The veteran attacking midfielder last played for AmaZulu during the 2020/21 season and his game time was limited at the KwaZulu Natal club.

WHAT TSHABALALA SAID: “Someone sent me a text about an opportunity to play abroad but I did not entertain it,” said Tshabalala as per Soccer Laduma. I want to focus more at home and there’s a lot that I need to achieve at home, not only on the football side, but the role that I play in development as well and also the education side.

“Definitely, I think the age factor is still an issue in South Africa. Once you reach a certain age, you are being seen as old, but the focus is not on what you can still do but it's about the age so it's still a huge factor on that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tshabalala insists he still has a lot to offer as a player but now being in his second season without a club, catching up might prove difficult if he finds a new club. At 38, it could be an uphill task to get himself in good shape and play competitively. Tshabalala joins former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Wayne Arendse who is also 38 and insists he has not yet retired.

WHAT NEXT FOR TSHABALALA? It is to be seen if Tshabalala will find a club this season as he continues to look for a new home. He is a free agent and can join a club of his choice any time.