'Everyone has weaknesses' - Bale confident Wales can upset England in World Cup showdown

Gareth Bale believes Wales can pull off a shock victory against England when they meet in their final group stage match in the World Cup on Tuesday.

Wales must beat England on Tuesday

Also need Iran vs USA to be a draw

Bale confident his side can win

WHAT HAPPENED? Wales head into the clash with England having collected just one point from their matches against USA and Iran, meaning they must beat the Three Lions to have a chance of progressing to the last 16. Bale believes his side can get the job done, but is aware that it will be difficult task.

WHAT THEY SAID: "There’s been a few shocks in the tournament already and there’s no reason why we can’t do the same," Bale said at a press conference. "Everyone has weaknesses. We’ve done our homework and had meetings, and I’m sure they’ve done the same with us. We know how difficult it will be. England are a very good team. They’re one of the favourites to win the tournament. We are under no illusions it will be hard, we’re going to give everything like we always do."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wales do not have the best record against their neighbours. They have lost their previous six matches against England, last beating them in a friendly in 1984. The last time the two teams met was in a friendly in October 2020, which England won 3-0.

WHAT NEXT FOR WALES? Wales must beat England on Tuesday and hope that USMNT and Iran draw their final game of the group stage to stay in the World Cup. If the clash between USA and Iran does not end in a draw, Wales must win by four goals to go through.