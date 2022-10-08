Everton vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

How to watch and stream Man Utd against Everton on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Manchester United make the trip to Goodison Park to take on Everton in a 2022-23 Premier League clash on Sunday. The Red Devils will be looking to return to winning ways in the domestic circuit after a 3-2 win against Omonia in the Europa League.

Erik ten Hag had previously seen his side snap a four-game winning streak in the Premier League when they suffered a 6-3 thrashing at Manchester City last weekend. The likes of Antony, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have been among the goals of late while Cristiano Ronaldo is happy to assist, although the Portuguese would love to get on the scoresheet.

After averting relegation last season, Everton have risen from back-to-back league defeats to find their feet under Frank Lampard as the hosts are now on a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch on TV and online, team news and more.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Everton vs Manchester United date & kick-off time

Game: Everton vs Manchester United Date: October 9, 2022 Kick-off: 2pm ET / 7pm BST / 11:30pm IST Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool Stream: fubo TV (start with free trial)

How to watch Everton vs Man Utd on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the US can also catch the live action on USA Network.

BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate will each have the game in the United Kingdon (UK), with BT Player providing the live streaming service.

Fans in India can catch the game on the Star Sports Network. It will be available for live streaming as well on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. USA Network fubo TV UK BT Sport 1 / Ultimate BT Sport website/app India Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD, 3, 1 Tamil, 1 Bangla Disney+ Hotstar

Everton squad and team news

Lampard has passed Dominic Calvert-Lewin for selection after the striker had sustained a ligament injury in August, but Neal Maupay should continue in attack for now.

Alex Iwobi poses a competition for Abdoulaye Doucoure, while Anthony Gordon is likely to start after coming off the bench in the Southampton win last Saturday.

Meanwhile, Everton's injury list consists of defenders Ben Godfrey, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate and Yerry Mina, although Holgate and Mina have recently returned to training.

Possible Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Onana, Gueye, Iwobi; Gordon, Maupay, Gray

Position Players Goalkeepers Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan, Crellin, Jakupovic Defenders Tarkowski, Patterson, Holgate, Keane, Mina, Mykolenko, Godfrey, Coleman, Vinagre, Coady, Welch, John Midfielders Onana, Doucoure, Davies, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Townsend, McNeil, Mills, Price Forwards Calvert-Lewin, Gordon, Gray, Iwobi, Rondon, Maupay

Man Utd squad and team news

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Donny van de Beek and Harry Maguire have not made the trip due to knocks, while the club sweats on Raphael Varane being fit - having hurt his ankle in the Manchester derby - to partner Lisandro Martinez in defence. If not, Victor Lindelof stands by.

It may not yet be time for Cristiano Ronaldo to start up front, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in stellar form. Tyrell Malacia is expected to lose his place in the XI in favour of Luke Shaw, with Jadon Sancho also starting on the bench.

Possible Man Utd XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; McTominay, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial