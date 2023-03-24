Everton charged by Premier League with alleged breaches of FFP rules relating to spending last season

Everton have been charged by the Premier League with alleged breaches of its Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, relating to last season.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League have released a statement that says a breach of rules has been referred to an independent commission.

WHAT THEY SAID: A statement read: “In accordance with Premier League Rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today referred an alleged breach of the League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules by Everton Football Club to a Commission under Premier League Rule W.3.4. The assessment period for which it is alleged that the Club is in breach is the period ending Season 2021/22.

"The proceedings before the Commission will, in accordance with Premier League Rule W.82, be confidential and heard in private. Under Premier League Rule W.82.2, the Commission’s final award will be published on the Premier League’s website. The League will be making no further comment until that time.”

This is a breaking story. More to follow.