Europa League group stage: Man Utd paired with Astana, Arsenal face Frankfurt & draw in full
Comments()
Getty/Goal
Manchester United face trips to Kazakhstan and Serbia in the Europa League group stages after being drawn against Astana and Partizan while Arsenal will face last season's semi-finalists Eintracht Frankfurt as well as Belgium side Standard Liege.
Fellow Premier League side Wolves will face Turkish giants Besiktas and and Portuguese outfit Braga.
Scottish champions Celtic, meanwhile, have been drawn to face Serie A side Lazio and French outfit Rennes in Group E.
More to follow...
Europa League 2019-20 groups in full
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|Sevilla
|Dynamo Kiev
|Basel
|Sporting CP
|APOEL
|FC Copenhagen
|Krasnodar
|PSV
|Qarabag
|Malmo
|Getafe
|Rosenborg
|...
|...
|...
|...
|Group E
|Group F
|Group G
|Group H
|Lazio
|Arsenal
|Porto
|CSKA Moscow
|Celtic
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|Young Boys
|Ludogorets
|Rennes
|Standard Liege
|Feyenoord
|Espanyol
|...
|...
|...
|...
|Group I
|Group J
|Group K
|Group L
|Wolfsburg
|Roma
|Besiktas
|Manchester United
|Gent
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|Braga
|Astana
|Saint-Etienne
|Istanbul Basaksehir
|Wolves
|Partizan
|...
|...
|...
|...