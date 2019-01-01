UEFA Europa League

Europa League group stage: Man Utd paired with Astana, Arsenal face Frankfurt & draw in full

Last updated
Comments()
Getty/Goal

Manchester United face trips to Kazakhstan and Serbia in the Europa League group stages after being drawn against Astana and Partizan while Arsenal will face last season's semi-finalists Eintracht Frankfurt as well as Belgium side Standard Liege.

Fellow Premier League side Wolves will face Turkish giants Besiktas and and Portuguese outfit Braga.

Article continues below

Scottish champions Celtic, meanwhile, have been drawn to face Serie A side Lazio and French outfit Rennes in Group E.

Editors' Picks

More to follow...

Europa League 2019-20 groups in full

Group A Group B Group C Group D
Sevilla Dynamo Kiev Basel Sporting CP
APOEL FC Copenhagen Krasnodar PSV
Qarabag Malmo Getafe Rosenborg
... ... ... ...
Group E Group F Group G Group H
Lazio Arsenal Porto CSKA Moscow
Celtic Eintracht Frankfurt Young Boys Ludogorets
Rennes Standard Liege Feyenoord Espanyol
... ... ... ...
Group I Group J Group K Group L
Wolfsburg Roma Besiktas Manchester United
Gent Borussia Monchengladbach Braga Astana
Saint-Etienne Istanbul Basaksehir Wolves Partizan
... ... ... ...

Close