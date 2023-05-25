‘There were no doubts’ – Erling Haaland says he knew he’d be a hit in the Premier League at Manchester City

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has admitted that he expected to succeed in the Premier League.

Striker has broken the Premier League goalscoring record

Signed from Borussia Dortmund last summer

Man City on the brink of a historic treble

WHAT HAPPENED? The Norwegian striker, who has scored 52 times in his first season in England, has revealed that he always expected to find the net regularly at Man City. His 36 Premier League goals are a record for the competition.

WHAT THEY SAID: "There were no doubts. I knew I was going to perform and I knew I was going to play in a good team, so there were no doubts," he told Sky Sports after being named FWA Footballer of the Year.

"No I didn't expect this good [to score 52 goals] to be honest but I still expected to score," he continued. "Last year City scored 100 goals so for me to come into this team and score, of course I expected this, but not this much no. I understand why people say it’s the best league because it really is. I love it, I love to play here. I like the duels, the running duels and everything. I’m enjoying it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Cityzens signed Haaland from Borussia Dortmund last summer for €60m (£53m/$64m). He has proved to be the driving force for a City side chasing what would be the only the second treble in English football history, with Pep Guardiola's side to play in the FA Cup and Champions League final after wrapping up the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT? Man City continue their Premier League campaign with a trip to Brentford on Sunday. After that, they will face Manchester United in the FA Cup Final on June 3.