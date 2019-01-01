Eriksen 'nowhere near' the level of De Bruyne, says Sherwood

The former Spurs coach believes the Belgian midfielder is in a league of his own this season

playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is on another level compared to midfielder Christian Eriksen, according to Tim Sherwood.

After setting up both of City's goals in a controversial 2-2 draw with Spurs on Saturday, the Belgian proved how big of an impact he can have this season for Pep Guardiola's side.

De Bruyne already has three assists to his name this campaign, one more than he managed in the league last season when the 28-year-old was restricted to 19 appearances due to injury.

Fit again, the City midfielder appears to be firing on all fronts, with a former Tottenham manager declaring he put a Spurs star in his shadow.

"We talked about Eriksen before the game and how important he is to Tottenham, and we think he's a world class player, if you're talking of world class, he's nowhere near the level of this kid," Sherwood said on Optus Sport.

"This kid Kevin De Bruyne is top, he could play anywhere in the world, he is the most valuable player at this moment in time for Manchester City.

"He pops up everywhere. He's so important to this side, they won the league last season without him for a large portion, that is a huge plus.

"He keeps himself fit, I don't see anyone stopping him, he is unbelievable."

De Bruyne set the Premier League alight in the 2017-18 season, bagging eight goals and 16 assists as he guided City to the domestic title.

Though City managed to defend their crown without him for large patches last season, Guardiola is in no doubt over just how important the Belgian can be.

“Unfortunately, last season we missed him a lot. We did incredibly well without him, but we are stronger with him," Guardiola said in July.

"Last season he didn't have a holiday, but he has had more time to rest and he came back like he did two seasons ago.

“Hopefully he can keep his level. He's incredibly positive in his mind and his quality speaks for itself.

“He's a guy who likes to play football. He's a huge competitor. What we want now is to be calm and not get injuries."

After VAR denied City a winning goal against Tottenham on Saturday, Guardiola's side will be hoping to bounce back next Sunday when they travel to Bournemouth.