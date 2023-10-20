Erik ten Hag has taken Man Utd backwards and Glazer ownership is no excuse for Red Devils dire start to season, says ex-Tottenham boss

Erik ten Hag is taking Manchester United backwards, according to former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood.

Sherwood slams United boss

Believes Dutchman taking Red Devils 'backwards'

Says Glazer ownership no excuse for bad results

WHAT HAPPENED? In a withering attack on the struggling United boss, Sherwood accused the Dutchman of just "chucking players on to the pitch" and said the Glazer ownership is no excuse for the team's dire start to the season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Ten Hag has taken the club backwards and I don’t believe what he is doing is good enough," Sherwood told William Hill's No Tippy Tappy Football podcast. The former-Aston Villa coach also said United's dramatic 2-1 win over Brentford in their last outing should not take the pressure off the manager. "I don’t think those late goals make him a better manager and we have to think the same about him as we would if they had lost the game," Sherwood added. “Ten Hag is not judging players equally and he’s just chucking people onto the pitch and hoping one of the superstars wins him the match."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United's long-running takeover saga has been rumbling on in the background for most of Ten Hag's tenure but Sherwood said the uncertainty and the much-derided Glazer family's ownership of the club is no excuse for their bad results. He said: "When people talk about the Glazers being the problem at Manchester United it’s almost like a get out of jail free card. It doesn’t matter about the owners or the chief executive. What matters is that their set of players got outplayed by a team towards the bottom of the league, and that has happened multiple times this season. That is down to the manager."

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils visit Sheffield United on Saturday in the Premier League.