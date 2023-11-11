Better than Klopp! Under-pressure Erik ten Hag has taken more points than Liverpool boss in his first 50 league games as Man Utd manager after narrow Luton win

With a win over Luton Town, Erik ten Hag has now won more points in his first 50 league games than what Jurgen Klopp won at Liverpool.

Ten Hag has now won 30 out of first 50 Premier League matches

Collected more points than Liverpool boss Klopp

Man Utd beat Luton Town 1-0 on Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED? After facing a heart-breaking defeat at the hands of Copenhagen in the Champions League during the midweek, United came back to register a narrow 1-0 win over Luton Town. With three points at Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag became the first manager in the club's history to win 30 out of the first 50 league games.

He also took more points (96) than what Jurgen Klopp managed to get (92) after his first 50 Premier League matches as Liverpool boss.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Devils have now won three out of their last five Premier League games and are just six points behind league leaders Manchester City.

WHAT NEXT? While the Red Devils will be next seen in action on November 26 when they take on Everton in the Premier League, the Dutch manager will not be present in the dugout as he picked up his third yellow card of the season against the Hatters.