Erik ten Hag demands one-on-one meetings with key Man Utd players as Red Devils boss seeks to repair broken squad morale

Erik ten Hag has reportedly demanded one-on-one meetings with key Manchester United players in an attempt to repair broken squad morale.

United dressing room in turmoil

Ten Hag accused of alleged favouritism

Manager desperate to win back his squad

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils are gradually descending into abysmal chaos with on-field performances further going south following two consecutive 3-0 defeats to Manchester City and Newcastle within the span of a week. In fact, Ten Hag now oversees the club's worst season start in six decades as they suffered their eighth loss in the first 15 games of the season.

It has been reported that the Old Trafford dressing room is divided into factions as Ten Hag has been accused of protecting his "favourites" while "rounding on" others.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to The Sun, the Dutch manager is eager to resolve internal squad issues and is determined to identify and address any problems within the team, his staff, or himself to rectify the ongoing crisis. He has called for one-on-one meetings on Friday and Saturday so that the team gets a fresh perspective ahead of facing Fulham.

Amid the widespread discontentment in the squad, Scott McTominay jumped to the defence of his manager as he firmly backed Ten Hag's methods and insisted that results would follow in the near future.

IN ONE PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? It is believed that Ten Hag is surviving on borrowed time at United and a failure to get back on the winning track before the November international break might potentially cost him his job. Hence the next three games, starting with a visit to Craven Cottage in Fulham on Saturday followed by a Champions League encounter against FC Copenhagen and another league fixture against Luton Town, are crucial for his future.

There have been reports that United are already seeking potential replacements with Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim and Zinedine Zidane leading the race.