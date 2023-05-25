Erik ten Hag hints at Marcus Rashford return as Man Utd aim to ‘get the job done’ against Chelsea

Erik ten Hag hinted that Marcus Rashford could return against Chelsea as Manchester United aim to "get the job done" by securing a top-four berth.

Forward had been nursing knocks

Fell ill before Bournemouth clash

Could be back against Chelsea

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international has been out of action since he appeared against West Ham on May 7 due to minor knocks. He was supposed to return against Bournemouth last weekend but fell ill which forced him to sit out the fixture. However, Rashford might be finally available to feature against Chelsea as he has resumed full training.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Yesterday [Tuesday] he was on the pitch. He trained well and we'll see today how he recovered from it. So I think we are in a pretty good place. Of course, we still have injuries, long-term ones, but we have a squad and we will deal with it," Ten Hag told Manchester United's official website.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have a busy schedule ahead of them as they are set to play two league games and the FA Cup final on June 3 within a span of nine days. However, Ten Hag hinted that he would field a full-strength squad against Chelsea to get the three points to ensure Champions League qualification for next season.

"That first game is the most important and we have two games in three days. It's tough and it's a slight disadvantage probably as well. But we have to get this done and the team has to be ready, focused with energy, but also in togetherness with the fans. We have such a great focus and we construct together that bond between the fans and the players. We have to make sure we get this done. Get the job done and be in the Champions League," he stated.

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United are set to host Chelsea and Fulham next in the Premier League on Thursday and Sunday respectively, before making a trip to Wembley to take on Manchester City in the FA Cup final on June 3.