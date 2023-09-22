'It depends on him' - Erik ten Hag fires warning to banished Jadon Sancho after social media row and reveals Man Utd winger is nowhere near his squad for crucial trip to Burnley

Erik ten Hag has said that only Jadon Sancho can change his predicament with the club as the winger remains banished from the first team

Sancho not in squad vs Burnley

Ten Hag insists player has to change attitude

Winger barred from squad since speaking out

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutchman confirmed that Sancho is still training apart from the first-team squad due to speaking out against Ten Hag in a social media post and will not be facing Burnley on Saturday. The winger reportedly refused to apologise to the manager for his outburst - although he did delete the social media post - and it is not clear whether or not he will play for United again.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It depends on him. For the rest, we are preparing for Burnley and that's our focus. He will not be in the squad," Ten Hag told a press conference on Friday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although Sancho and Antony remain absent from the squad for non-sporting reasons, Ten Hag has been boosted by four key players returning to training. Loan signing Sofyan Amrabat, midfielder Mason Mount plus defenders Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane are all on the way back to full fitness after their respective injuries and could feature against Burnley from the bench.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? United visit Burnley on Saturday in the Premier League looking to kickstart their season. They then begin their defence of the Carabao Cup against Crystal Palace on Tuesday.