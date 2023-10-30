Is under-fire Erik ten Hag facing the sack? Man Utd boss still backed by club board despite dire start to the season

Erik ten Hag continues to have the backing of the Manchester United board even after seventh defeat in 14 games in all competitions this season.

Fan pressure on Ten Hag after Manchester derby

Man Utd board continue to back manager

Chief executive satisfied progress is being made

WHAT HAPPENED? United chief executive Richard Arnold is reported by the Manchester Evening News to believe the club is making "good progress," despite poor results on the pitch. Ten Hag, who has a contract until 2025 with the option of an additional year to 2026, therefore retains the "full backing" of the Old Trafford hierarchy and doesn't appear to be in danger of dismissal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag is facing growing pressure from fans following Sunday's comprehensive Manchester derby defeat, which marked a loss defeat in 10 Premier League games so far in 2023-24 and a seventh across all competitions. His team selection raised eyebrows when Raphael Varane and Sergio Reguilon started on the bench in favour of a patched-up back four, while supporters inside Old Trafford made their feelings clear by booing when Rasmus Hojlund was substituted with 17 minutes plus stoppage time still to go.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR TEN HAG? The United boss will be keen to put the Manchester derby behind him as the Red Devils face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday. Fixtures come thick and fast, with trips to Fulham and Copenhagen to quickly follow, before Luton visit Old Trafford in mid-November.