‘I enjoyed seeing Cristiano Ronaldo cry’ - Lionel Messi is the GOAT, according to Morocco World Cup star Sofiane Boufal

Brendan Madden
|
Messi Ronaldo World CupGettyImage
Cristiano RonaldoL. MessiS. Boufal

Sofiane Boufal was in no doubt who wins the eternal Messi-Ronaldo debate as he shared his experiences of Morocco's extraordinary World Cup adventure.

  • Morocco eliminated Portugal from World Cup
  • Boufal says he prefers Messi
  • Would love to play for Barcelona

WHAT HAPPENED? Boufal was talking to Qatari sports channel Alkass about his side's remarkable run to the World Cup semi-finals and when asked the inevitable question gave an unequivocal answer.

🏆 TOP STORY: Sane tells Bayern NOT to sack Mane

📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Ronaldo & Mou reunited - a disaster?

🚨 MUST READ: Why Bellingham should say NO to City & Madrid

WHAT THEY SAID: “With all due respect to him, but I enjoyed seeing him cry, rather than us crying. I prefer Messi over Ronaldo & the club I wish to play for is BARCELONA."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Boufal's Atlas Lions stunned the world with their energetic defensive performances and thrusting counter-attacks in Qatar. Their quarter-final win over Ronaldo's Portugal made them the first African side to ever reach the last four of a World Cup.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Ounahi Boufal MoroccoGetty

Cristiano Ronaldo Morocco Portugal World Cup 2022Gettymorocco portugal manegaer(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? After a four-week break, Boufal's Al-Rayyan will be back in Qatari Stars League action against Al-Sailiya this evening.

Where should Lionel Messi play next season?

57428 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Where should Lionel Messi play next season?

  • 11%PSG
  • 54%Barcelona
  • 10%Inter Miami
  • 15%Saudi Arabia
  • 10%Other
57428 Votes

Editors' Picks