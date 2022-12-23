England World Cup winner & Fulham legend George Cohen passes away aged 83

The former full-back spent his entire career with Fulham and formed part of a triumphant Three Lions squad in 1966.

George Cohen, a member of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning squad, has died at the age of 83.

The former full-back spent his entire 13-year club career on the books at Fulham, making more than 400 appearances for the Cottagers.

He won 37 caps for his country and was a go-to option for the Three Lions in defence when they savoured World Cup glory on home soil.

Cohen served as vice-captain to Bobby Moore in the final of that tournament, with England claiming a historic international crown courtesy of of a famous 4-2 victory over West Germany.

He was one of four 1966 heroes to be awarded an MBE in 2000 having never officially seen his achievements on the football field recognised prior to that.

In a statement, Fulham said: "Everyone associated with Fulham Football Club is desperately saddened to learn of the passing of one of our greatest ever players – and gentlemen – George Cohen MBE.

"A one club man, George made 459 appearances for his beloved Whites, in addition to earning 37 England caps, with whom he famously won the World Cup in 1966."

FA chair Debbie Hewitt said: "We are very sad to hear the news of George Cohen’s death today.

"George won 37 caps for England during his international career and was vice-captain of our World Cup winning team in 1966.

"We would like to pass on our deep condolences to George’s family and friends at this sad time."