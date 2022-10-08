England Women's 2022 fixtures & results: World Cup qualifying group, Euros & Lionesses' match schedule in full

England Euro 2022 trophyGetty Images
A complete guide to the Lionesses' year, including fixtures at the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro, 2023 World Cup qualifiers and the Arnold Clark Cup

It came home.

2022 will forever be remembered as a defining year for England as the Lionesses won the Euros on home soil, defeating Germany in the final.

The Lionesses had an eventful 2021, with three different people holding the role of head coach over the year, but ended the year in strong form under new boss Sarina Wiegman, scoring 53 goals and conceding none in her first six games.

That good form continued on straight to the Euros, as Wiegman and England wrote their names into history with their Euros triumph.

What fixtures have England Women had in 2022?

The Lionesses kicked off the year in February, with Spain, Germany and Canada all travelling to England for the Arnold Clark Cup. All four faced off in a round-robin tournament that began on February 17, with the winner crowned on February 23.

It was indeed England that emerged victorious, after following up draws against Canada and Spain with a victory over Germany - only their second ever against a huge European rival. Spain also ended the tournament with two draws and a win, but the Lionesses topped the standings by virtue of goal difference.

In April, Wiegman's team resumed its World Cup qualifying with a resounding 10-0 victory over North Macedonia, Beth Mead scoring four goals while Ella Toone netted her second senior international hat-trick. The team followed that up with another big win a few days later, beating Northern Ireland 5-0.

In the build-up to the Euros, the Lionesses also won all three of their pre-tournament friendlies against Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland - the second result the most impressive, given the Dutch are the reigning European champions.

They went on on to roll to the Euro 2022 final, where they took down Germany 2-1 in extra time.

Just 34 days after that triumph, England then confirmed their place at the 2023 Women's World Cup by beating Austria 2-0, sealing the spot with a game to spare. In their final game, they maintained their perfect record in qualifying by beating Luxembourg.

They further proved their credentials in October as they beat world champions USWNT 2-1 at Wembley in an international friendly.

England Women Arnold Clark Cup 2022Getty

What fixtures do England Women have in 2022?

After beating USWNT 2-1 in their last game, England's next outing will see them face Czech Republic at the Amex Stadium in Brighton.

The Lionesses will then close out the year with two more friendlies in Murcia, Spain, as they take on Japan and Norway, both sides who have qualified for next summer's World Cup.

England's 2023 Women's World Cup qualifying group

PosTeamMPWDLGDPts
1England101000+8030
2Austria10712+4322
3Northern Ireland10613+2019
4Luxembourg10307-369
5North Macedonia10208-526
6Latvia10109-553

England Women's fixtures & results in 2022

Date

Match

Competition

Venue

Feb 17

England 1-1 Canada

Arnold Clark Cup

Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

Feb 20

England 0-0 Spain

Arnold Clark Cup

Carrow Road, Norwich

Feb 23

England 3-1 Germany

Arnold Clark Cup

Molineux, Wolverhampton

Apr 8

North Macedonia 0-10 England

World Cup 2023 qualifying

Toshe Proeski Arena, Skopje

Apr 12

Northern Ireland 0-5 England

World Cup 2023 qualifying

Windsor Park, Belfast

Jun 16

England 3-0 Belgium

Friendly

Molineux, Wolverhampton

Jun 24

England 5-1 Netherlands

Friendly

Elland Road, Leeds

Jun 30

Switzerland 4-0 England

Friendly

Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich

Jul 6

England 1-0 Austria

Women's Euro 2022

Old Trafford, Manchester

Jul 11

England 8-0 Norway

Women's Euro 2022

The Amex, Brighton

Jul 15

England 5-0 Northern Ireland

Women's Euro 2022

St Mary's, Southampton

Jul 20

England 2-1 Spain (AET)

Women's Euro 2022

The Amex, Brighton

Jul 26

England 4-0 Sweden

Women's Euro 2022

Bramall Lane, Sheffield

Jul 31

England 2-1 Germany (AET)

Women's Euro 2022

Wembley, London

Sep 3

Austria 0-2 England

World Cup 2023 qualifying

Stadion Wiener Neustadt, Wiener Neustadt

Sep 6

England 10-0 Luxembourg

World Cup 2023 qualifying

bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Trent

Oct 7

England 2-1 USWNT

Friendly

Wembley, London

Oct 11

England vs Czech Republic

Friendly

The Amex, Brighton

Nov 11

England vs Japan

Friendly

Pinatar Arena, Spain

Nov 15

England vs Norway

Friendly

Pinatar Arena, Spain