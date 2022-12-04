England confirm Sterling will miss World Cup last 16 tie against Senegal due to 'family matter'

Raheem Sterling was left out of the England squad for the World Cup last 16 clash against Senegal on Sunday because of a "family matter".

Sterling started first two matches

Chelsea winger absent on Sunday

Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden start

WHAT HAPPENED? The winger, who started England's first two matches in Qatar, was absent from the squad for the knockout tie. Phil Foden keeps his place in the side, having played the full 90 minutes of the final group stage match against Wales.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bukayo Saka is back in the first team after being left out against Wales, taking Marcus Rashford's place for the match against the African side.

WHAT THEY SAID?: An update from the England team's Twitter account read: "Raheem Sterling is not available for selection for the #ThreeLions tonight as he is dealing with a family matter."

DID YOU KNOW? Sunday's game is the first time Sterling has not been in the starting XI for a knockout match at a major tournament since Euro 2012.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR STERLING? It is unclear if Sterling will be available for selection for the quarter-finals should England make it past Senegal.