'I'm a 10' - England's Phil Foden admits he prefers to play through the middle amid debate about his best position

Phil Foden acknowledged that he is best suited to playing as a No. 10 amid growing debate about his place in Gareth Southgate's England team.

Foden started and scored against Wales

Has been debate over his best position

City man reveals No. 10 is preferred role

WHAT HAPPENED? The Three Lions and Manchester City star joked that even he wasn't sure where he wanted to play, before deciding that just behind the striker would be his preference. Foden did highlight that he is more than capable of playing out wide, his current England position, but feels he would be better utilised through the middle.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don't even know! Everywhere," Foden joked. "I feel like I'm a 10, whether it's now or in the future, behind the striker, getting on the ball and trying to make things happen. I'm playing more out wide and I can do that job as well. At the same time I do like playing wide because you score more goals and get in the box a lot more."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having failed to start in England's first two group matches, Southgate chose to put Foden in his starting line-up against Wales amid clamour for his involvement, and the City starlet soon repaid his manager's faith. Foden got his first ever World Cup goal to score England's second in a 3-0 win, and his constant offensive threat has given the Three Lions boss a difficult decision ahead of their last-16 tie against Senegal on Sunday.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Foden helped England finish top of their World Cup group for the first time since 2006, when they were eventually eliminated by Portugal at the quarter-final stage.

WHAT NEXT FOR FODEN? The 22-year-old will be hoping to start only his second game of the tournament when England face Senegal on Sunday, with a place in the World Cup quarter-finals on the line.