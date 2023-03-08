Schools in England will receive funding and be told they must deliver at least two hours of PE every week following the Lionesses' open letter.

Schools secure continued sports funding

Mandatory PE and opportunities for girls

Lionesses pushed for change in letter

WHAT HAPPENED? It has been confirmed that the government will roll out a package of measures to ensure that girls in English schools are granted equal access to sport, following the England Women's team's open letter that was published after their historic Euro 2022 triumph.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The government has promised in excess of £600m of continued funding to improve PE in primary schools over the next two school years, and up to £57m for extracurricular activities outside of school hours.

In a bid to ensure girls are given equal access to sporting opportunities alongside boys, the Lionesses penned an open letter - spearheaded by Arsenal's Lotte Wubben-Moy - which urged the government to provide greater equality from school level.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Confirmation that a package would be rolled out following the open letter was announced on International Women's Day; the first step of hopefully many that must be taken to ensure there is genuine and properly funded equality across sport from a young age.

Sarina Wiegman's side became the first England team to win a major honour since the men's team lifted the 1966 World Cup after their triumph at last summer's women's European Championships.

WHAT NEXT? The Lionesses will head to the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer as European champions and enter the tournament as one of the favourites to go all the way.